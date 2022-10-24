Hyundai Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for EV Plant in US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for its electric vehicle(EV) plant in the United States.The ceremony in Bryan County, Georgia was attended by Hyundai Motor Group Chair Chung Eui-sun, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and other South Korean and U.S. officials.Chung said that the state and his group will make the new plant an unrivaled world-class EV manufacturing facility, while Kemp expressed hope that Hyundai's investment will benefit the company as well as Georgia.U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said that the investment would not only create thousands of jobs in Georgia but also strengthen cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. in smart car technology and EV batteries.The construction will begin in earnest from early next year. The plant will be completed in 2025, with the annual production capacity estimated at up to 300-thousand units.