Asahi: S. Korea Sounded out Plan Having Japanese Firms Making Donations Equal to Compensation Claims

A Japanese newspaper says Seoul will likely request Japanese companies to contribute to a South Korean foundation providing compensation to the victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.Quoting a South Korean government official on Wednesday, the Asahi Shimbun said Seoul is actively considering having the foundation cover compensation to the victims and their families.The official reportedly said that in previous bilateral discussions, Seoul sounded out a proposal calling for donations equal to the compensation claims to be made by Japanese firms subject to liquidation orders by a South Korean court as a means of covering the compensation.The paper’s article follows an earlier report by Japan’s Kyodo News on Sunday that Seoul and Tokyo are discussing a plan to have a South Korean foundation pay the compensation on behalf of the Japanese corporate defendants.Meanwhile, Seoul’s foreign ministry said first vice minister Cho Hyun-dong met with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori in Tokyo and stressed the need for Japan to issue a sincere response to Seoul's ideas on addressing the contentious issue during talks on pending issues.