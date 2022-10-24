Foreign Minister Park Proposes Further Cooperation with 5 Central Asian Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin has proposed that South Korea and five Central Asian countries work together in overcoming digital gaps and challenges in the areas of healthcare, the economy and security.Park made the proposal on Tuesday during the 15th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum held in Busan, saying now is the time for South Korea and Central Asia to begin another 30-year journey together.The minister said South Korea and the five countries including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have continuously made headway in friendly and cooperative ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1992.He proposed that their countries expand collaborative efforts in communication and digital capabilities based on the progress made in digital cooperation in the public administration area.He also stressed the need for stronger cooperation in healthcare, from the establishment of medical facilities to the fostering of healthcare workers, based on achievements they have made in official development assistance cooperation projects.Park also asked for the five countries’ support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.