Daily COVID-19 Statistics to Cease Being Announced from Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from next week, health authorities will no longer announce COVID-19 statistics.Health authorities said on Tuesday that from next Monday, daily press releases will no longer be issued with data on new infections, serious cases and deaths as has been the practice since the nation’s first confirmed COVID-19 case on January 20, 2020.The decision to cease the practice seemingly reflects the government’s shift in quarantine efforts toward a return to normalcy, with authorities noting that few countries officially announce COVID-19 statistics on a daily basis.In its place, authorities will continue to update the figures on the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s website, akin to the method in the U.S., France, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore and Italy, where press releases have been replaced by website updates on a daily or weekly basis.Japan, which like South Korea announces the data every day, is also considering suspending such efforts.