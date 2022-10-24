Ambassador: IRA Tax Credit Restriction Not Helpful to Allies' Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top envoy to the U.S. says excluding foreign automakers from tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) is harmful to bilateral economic cooperation.At a groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicle(EV) plant in the U.S. state of Georgia on Tuesday, South Korean Ambassador Cho Tae-yong said South Korean firms, through investments in EVs and clean energy, have become a key U.S. partner in tackling climate change.Referring to the exclusion of South Korean firms from U.S. tax credits under the IRA, the ambassador cast concerns over its impact on bilateral cooperation, Georgia's economy and the response to climate change.He urged the U.S. to lift the exclusion, noting that Seoul and Washington have set up a consultative channel and initiated efforts to seek a feasible resolution.Without mentioning the IRA, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement saying Hyundai's commitment to invest over five billion dollars and create more than eight-thousand jobs will help boost local employment and lower costs for the people of the U.S.Construction for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is expected to begin in the first half of next year for production aimed to begin during the first half of 2025.