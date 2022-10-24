Gov't, Ruling Party to Step up Efforts against Drug Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government agreed to ramp up efforts to fight drug-related crimes by establishing a pan-government control tower to oversee related policies.Following a meeting between the party and government on Wednesday, PPP policy chief Sung Il-jong said the participants agreed on the need to address alarming levels of drug abuse and related crimes among young people.The number of teen offenders last year multiplied eleven-fold from 2011 levels to total 450. Overall, there were 12-thousand-233 drug-related arrests in the first eight months of this year, a 14-point-five percent increase, as the quantity of confiscated drugs rose by nearly 61 percent to about 500 kilograms.To counter growing drug crimes, a consultative body will be set up under the minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination to oversee crackdowns and information sharing as well as prevention and treatment programs.A special team will be tasked with investigating smuggling and illegal distribution for the next year.Physicians will be required to review patient histories before prescribing medicinal drugs such as fentanyl, a popular synthetic opioid.