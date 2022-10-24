Gov't, Ruling Party to Step up Efforts against Drug Crimes

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government agreed to ramp up efforts to fight drug-related crimes by establishing a pan-government control tower to oversee related policies.
Following a meeting between the party and government on Wednesday, PPP policy chief Sung Il-jong said the participants agreed on the need to address alarming levels of drug abuse and related crimes among young people.
The number of teen offenders last year multiplied eleven-fold from 2011 levels to total 450. Overall, there were 12-thousand-233 drug-related arrests in the first eight months of this year, a 14-point-five percent increase, as the quantity of confiscated drugs rose by nearly 61 percent to about 500 kilograms.
To counter growing drug crimes, a consultative body will be set up under the minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination to oversee crackdowns and information sharing as well as prevention and treatment programs.
A special team will be tasked with investigating smuggling and illegal distribution for the next year.
Physicians will be required to review patient histories before prescribing medicinal drugs such as fentanyl, a popular synthetic opioid.