Photo : YONHAP News

The government will allocate 68 percent of new public housing over the next five years for the country’s young people.The measure was announced on Wednesday during a session of a youth policy coordination committee led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The policy sets aside 340-thousand new houses for young people, or sixty-eight percent of the 500-thousand units planned for public allotment in August, with the rest to be offered to eligible middle-aged people.Unmarried people between the ages of 19 and 39 will also become eligible for special offers previously extended only to newlyweds, first-time homebuyers and families with multiple children.Three-hundred-60-thousand units will be in the capital region, 60-thousand of which will be in Seoul.