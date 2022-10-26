Business Sentiment Dips amid Global Economic Uncertainties

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Business sentiment in the country has continued to worsen as worries of an economic slowdown deepen, with pessimism plaguing expectations for next month as well. The Bank of Korea was one of two major trackers of sentiment to release their latest survey results this week, and the numbers reflect increasing concerns over market uncertainties and inflation countermeasures by the world's biggest economies.Tom McCarthy has more.Report: The Bank of Korea's business survey index for October was released on Wednesday, revealing a two-point drop from the previous month to stand at 76.The central bank's monthly survey of firms across the country gauge the perception of current and future business conditions, with a reading below 100 meaning pessimists outnumber optimists.The October figure is the lowest in 20 months since February 2020, the last time it hit 76, and marks the second straight month of decline after remaining in the 80s in July and August.The BSI scores for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors shed two points from September, with manufacturing coming in at 72, the lowest since September 2020. Non-manufacturing industries, which include restaurants, wholesalers and retailers stood at 79 to hit its lowest in 13 months.The central bank attributed the drop to concerns of an economic slowdown as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains its hawkish stance on interest rate hikes in a bid to control inflation.Sentiment does not appear to show signs of recovery in the near future, with the BOK's October statistics also logging a lowered outlook for November, slipping by three points from last month to 76.The drop in the central bank's November outlook resembles data compiled by the Federation of Korean Industries, which released its outlook results on Tuesday.According to the FKI survey of the nation's top 600 companies by sales, the forecast for November registered 86-point-seven, the eighth consecutive month to come in below 100 and the lowest figure in 25 months.The index for the manufacturing sector hit 84, while non-manufacturing stood at 89-point-seven. The outlook for both sectors has remained below 100 for six consecutive months, a streak not seen since October of 2020.Similar to the BOK's analysis, the federation says the results reflect an expected slowdown in outbound shipments as recession fears grow and as inflation expectations also increase. The International Monetary Fund, however, has asserted that South Korea's economic fundamentals are strong enough to ride out current uncertainties.Tom McCarthy, KBS WORLD Radio News.