Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

IMF Official Advises S. Korea Enforce Fiscal Policies Sensitive to Rising Debt

Written: 2022-10-26 14:39:30Updated: 2022-10-26 14:56:03

IMF Official Advises S. Korea Enforce Fiscal Policies Sensitive to Rising Debt

Photo : YONHAP News

An official from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) assessed that South Korea’s economy has “strong fundamentals” and “ample buffers” but advised that consideration be made for the nation’s high debt level when implementing policy.

Meeting with local media outlets on Tuesday, Krishna Srinivasan, the director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, praised the country’s ratio of net foreign assets-to-gross domestic product(GDP) of 40 percent.

He also said the foreign currency reserves, standing at 25 percent of GDP, put the country in a much stronger position than it was in during the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s when it sat at four percent.

However, the IMF official expressed concern that the nation’s debt has reached 55 percent of GDP, and advised that fiscal policy should be "budget neutral" with a "strong medium-term anchor” so as not to add to the debt.

The official had a positive assessment of the Bank of Korea's(BOK) rake hikes aimed at curbing inflation, saying a "head-on" response would prevent inflation expectations from becoming "unanchored."

He projected inflation in the country to peak by the year's end before "gradually" returning to the BOK-targeted two-percent range.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >