Military Conducts Amphibious Landing Drills in Pohang

Photo : YONHAP News

The military conducted large-scale amphibious landing drills in Pohang on Wednesday amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula due to North Korea's continued provocations.The Marine Corps said it carried out key landing operations as part of the ongoing Hoguk exercise, mobilizing six-thousand Navy and Marine Corps troops, some 40 amphibious vehicles, nearly a dozen vessels and around 50 aircraft.The Navy was joined by the Army Aviation Operations Command, Air Force Operations Command and the Cyber Operations Command as it conducted drills on joint landing operations to better prepare against complex enemy threats.While details of the annual drills have been shared with the media in the past, the military has refrained from commenting directly via official statements in an effort not to provoke North Korea, which reacts sensitively to the exercises.This year, however, the military released photos of the training in light of Pyongyang's latest barrage of provocations including missile launches, intimidating fly-bys and artillery shells firings.