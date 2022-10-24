Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

VOA: Transportable Building at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground Partially Dismantled

Written: 2022-10-26 15:35:23Updated: 2022-10-26 15:54:20

VOA: Transportable Building at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground Partially Dismantled

Photo : KBS News

North Korea appears to be dismantling the outer wall of a transportable building at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Tongchang-ri, North Pyongan Province 

The Voice of America(VOA) on Wednesday said that satellite imagery from the U.S.-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies dated October 24 seemed to show the formerly white northwestern facade of the building torn down.

Although VOA had previously suggested that the building moved some 40 meters west of its original position based on images from October 11, David Schmerler, a senior research associate at the U.S. think tank, said more time is needed to determine what exactly the North is doing.

Changes were also sighted at the Tonghae Satellite Launch Ground near Musudan-ri, North Hamgyong Province, according to VOA, citing Google Earth images from May.

Sixty-three red-roofed houses were spotted some 200 meters west of the launch pad and ten were seen to the east, leading Schmerler to conclude that the facility will no longer be used.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >