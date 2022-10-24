Defense Minister Calls for Change in N. Korean Nuclear Weapon Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup says Seoul needs to shift its policy on North Korean nuclear weapons from curbing their development to deterring their use.Lee made the remark during a meeting of the ruling People Power Party’s special response committee on the North Korean nuclear crisis.He said the response so far has been focused on preventing Pyongyang from conducting additional nuclear tests or restraining its efforts to advance its nuclear capability.It is now time to change strategies, he said, stressing the need to make the regime understand that any attempt to use nuclear weapons will bring self-destruction. He underlined that dissuading the state from using its nuclear weapons should be a priority.He went on to say that Seoul needs to upgrade the execution ability of U.S. extended deterrence, noting the necessity of institutional devices to ensure that Washington’s unwavering commitment is clearly guaranteed.Explaining that related talks with the U.S. are underway, the minister also emphasized South Korea’s own efforts to strengthen its defense capability, particularly the need to strengthen its three-axis defense system consisting of the “Kill Chain” preemptive strike platform, the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation and the Korea Air and Missile Defense System.