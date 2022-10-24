Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Defense Minister Calls for Change in N. Korean Nuclear Weapon Response

Written: 2022-10-26 19:12:14Updated: 2022-10-26 19:15:42

Defense Minister Calls for Change in N. Korean Nuclear Weapon Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup says Seoul needs to shift its policy on North Korean nuclear weapons from curbing their development to deterring their use.  

Lee made the remark during a meeting of the ruling People Power Party’s special response committee on the North Korean nuclear crisis. 

He said the response so far has been focused on preventing Pyongyang from conducting additional nuclear tests or restraining its efforts to advance its nuclear capability. 

It is now time to change strategies, he said, stressing the need to make the regime understand that any attempt to use nuclear weapons will bring self-destruction. He underlined that dissuading the state from using its nuclear weapons should be a priority.

He went on to say that Seoul needs to upgrade the execution ability of U.S. extended deterrence, noting the necessity of institutional devices to ensure that Washington’s unwavering commitment is clearly guaranteed.

Explaining that related talks with the U.S. are underway, the minister also emphasized South Korea’s own efforts to strengthen its defense capability, particularly the need to strengthen its three-axis defense system consisting of the “Kill Chain” preemptive strike platform, the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation and the Korea Air and Missile Defense System.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >