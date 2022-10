Photo : YONHAP News

The police sent a case of alleged illegal gambling directed at main opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung’s son to the prosecution for further investigation.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police on Wednesday said that the case involving Lee Dong-ho was handed over to the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office.Lee is suspected of taking part in illegal gambling via overseas websites on several occasions between January of 2019 and late last year. The precise time he gambled or the amount of money he bet is not known.He is also accused of posting degrading remarks against women or comments amounting to sexual harassment on online communities frequented by gambling site users.The police, however, dismissed the prostitution allegation against him, finding no related evidence.