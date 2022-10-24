Menu Content

S. Korea-Nigeria Summit Held in Seoul

Written: 2022-10-26 19:23:17Updated: 2022-10-26 19:28:28

Photo : YONHAP News

The top leaders of South Korea and Nigeria sat down for summit talks on Wednesday to discuss measures to enhance cooperation between the two nations. 

During his meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon noted Seoul and Abuja have developed friendly cooperative relations in various fields over the past 42 years since they signed diplomatic ties. 

Mentioning the establishment of the Korean cultural center in the Nigerian capital in 2010, the South Korean leader said he is certain the African country’s economic and cultural capacity will be a bigger contributor to bilateral exchange and cooperation. 

The South Korean government will also make active efforts to further advance their relations, he said. 

Buhari, who is making his first visit to South Korea in 10 years as Nigeria's leader, attended the first World Bio Summit held in Seoul for two days through Wednesday.
