Yoon to Hold Televised Economic Crisis Response Meeting

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a televised pan-government meeting on the economy and the people's livelihood on Thursday to assess the current economic situation and seek crisis response measures.The presidential office said that the subject of the meeting is ways to revitalize the economy as the people suffer from worsening economic conditions at home and abroad.The meeting will run for about 80 minutes from 2 p.m. at the top office and be broadcast live in its entirety, including Yoon's opening remarks and discussions among the participants.The presidential office said the decision to broadcast the meeting was made in order to provide the public with details of the plans and response measures drafted by the president and his administration to counter economic risks and restore the people’s will to overcome them.About 20 top officials will attend the meeting, including eleven Cabinet ministers and presidential aides.The first such meeting was held on July 8, convening ten times to address various issues such as financial measures to support low-income people and small businesses as well as biohealth initiatives. The meetings were held behind closed doors after Yoon’s opening remarks.