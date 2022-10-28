Menu Content

Intelligence Agency: N. Korea May Conduct Nuclear Test before US Midterm Elections

Written: 2022-10-27 09:08:22Updated: 2022-10-27 10:02:11

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's intelligence agency has maintained its assessment that North Korea may conduct a seventh nuclear test before the U.S. midterm elections on November 7.

Rep. Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party and Rep. Youn Kun-young of the main opposition Democratic Party said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the National Intelligence Service(NIS) repeated the assessment during a parliamentary audit of the agency.

Rep. Youn said that the NIS revealed some new developments regarding the North’s movements for a nuclear test, but the committee determined that it was not appropriate to disclose them due to security concerns.

The agency had initially issued the assessment during a briefing to the parliamentary intelligence committee on September 28, saying that the completion of Tunnel Number Three at the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site increased the possibility of a nuclear test.

In the briefing, the NIS predicted that a test could take place sometime between October 16 after the national congress of the Chinese Communist Party and November's U.S midterm elections.
