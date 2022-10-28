Six Automakers to Recall almost 500,000 Vehicles over Parts Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Six automakers will recall more than 490-thousand vehicles over faulty components.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement on Thursday that the companies are recalling a combined 493-thousand-152 units across 35 models.Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation will recall some 437-thousand units of its models, including Sportage and Santa Fe SUVs, over electronics and software issues that could cause a fire or accident.Tesla Motors Korea will recall over 43-thousand Model 3 sedans for software problems affecting the power window system, for which the ministry intends to impose a fine after reviewing the company’s measures to address the problems.Mercedes-Benz of Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, and PLINE Motors are also issuing recalls for various parts malfunctions or deficiencies.