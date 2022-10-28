BTS, Blackpink, Jungkook Nominated for 2022 People's Choice Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS, its member Jungkook and girl group Blackpink have been nominated for this year's People's Choice Awards.The organizers of the U.S. entertainment awards show released the list of nominees on its website on Wednesday, with winners chosen by online voting before the ceremony airs live on December 6.BTS is in the running for The Group of 2022, The Music Video of 2022 for "Yet to Come (the Most Beautiful Moment)" and The Concert Tour of 2022 for "Permission to Dance On Stage."Jungkook received separate nominations for the track “Left and Right” in the music video category as well as for The Collaboration Song of 2022 with U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.Blackpink was also nominated for the year’s best group as well as the year’s best music video for “Pink Venom.”Both BTS and Blackpink are hoping to once again take home the award for the best group of the year, having won three times and once, respectively.