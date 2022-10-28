Chinese Ambassador: Beijing Never Connived N. Korea's Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming says his country has never connived North Korea’s provocations, adding that Beijing will seek to address the matter through dialogue.Xing made the remark on Wednesday during a forum in Seoul organized by the journalists’ association, the Kwanhun Club, when asked if China’s opposition to fresh UN sanctions against Pyongyang indicates toleration and recognition for the North's nuclear weapons program.Noting that the Korean Peninsula and China are geographically connected, he said that China does not benefit from a war or accident on the peninsula, asserting that Beijing has never turned a blind eye to the North’s nuclear issue and has sought resolution through dialogue.Xing also said China is opposed to South Korea’s nuclear armament amid growing calls in the South for the acquisition of nuclear weapons.