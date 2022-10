Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says the chief of planning and coordination at the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Cho Sang-joon, resigned due to personal reasons.Yoon made the remark to reporters on Thursday on his way to work after being asked to comment on Cho’s sudden resignation after just four months in the post.The NIS also cited personal reasons, including health problems, as the reason for Cho’s resignation, dismissing speculation over a rift between the planning chief and the NIS Director Kim Kyou-hyun.Once Cho’s resignation became public, speculation circulated that the former senior prosecutor and close aide to the president had unbridgeable differences with Kim over the selection of key officials of the spy agency.