Anyone aged 18 or older can now sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster ahead of an expected resurgence in infections in the winter.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said it opened reservations on Thursday for omicron-specific mRNA vaccine boosters for all adults aged 18 and up, having previously only offered the shot to people with immune deficiency or those aged 60 or older.Same-day vaccinations for omicron-specific boosters produced by Moderna will be available from Thursday and reservations will be accepted for any date after November 7.Pfizer’s omicron-specific booster is also available by reservation for any date after November 7, while reservations for its booster targeting omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 will be accepted for any date after November 14.