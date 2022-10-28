Family of SPC-affiliated Factory Worker Files Complaint against SPC Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of an employee at an affiliate of food and beverage giant SPC Group who died in a workplace accident earlier this month has filed a complaint against the group's chairman.According to their legal counsel, the family submitted the complaint to the labor ministry on Thursday, accusing SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in of violating the recently beefed up Serious Accident Punishment Act.In a statement, the family demanded a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident at SPL's bakery goods factory in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province as well as clarification on who is responsible, adding that Hur is believed to have leverage over management at SPL.The Act, enforced since January of this year, subjects owners or executives of an entity of 50 employees or more to imprisonment of at least one year or fines of up to one billion won when workers are killed or injured in a workplace accident.Last week, the family filed complaints with the labor ministry and the police against the affiliate SPL and its chief as well as the factory safety manager on charges of professional negligence resulting in death and a violation of the Act.The ministry, which has since booked SPL CEO Kang Dong-seok, is not expected to hold SPC responsible as the affiliate is considered an independent entity with its own management.