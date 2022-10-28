Think Tank: N. Korea Accelerates Upgrades at Sohae Satellite Launching Station

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to be accelerating the modernization of the facilities at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station to advance its intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) technology development.According to Beyond Parallel, a North Korean observer under the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, satellite images taken on October 14, 17 and 25 seemed to show rapid and continuous construction in the eastern half of the complex.The website explained that over the past two months, activity has expanded beyond the launch pad to the demolition of the old satellite control tower and the construction of new facilities near the pad and to the southeast as well as a large-scale underground facility or tunnel.The Sohae launch site is part of a modernization project announced by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un back in March.The report said this modernization will provide the North with the comprehensive capability to fire larger and more sophisticated satellite launch vehicles and develop technology useable by the regime's ICBM programs.