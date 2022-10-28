Pres. Yoon: Controlling Inflation Most Important Policy Goal

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has prioritized the prevention of real wages from falling and the stability of ordinary people’s lives by managing inflation.In a live broadcast of the emergency economic livelihood meeting at the presidential office on Thursday, Yoon acknowledged that the public is curious about his government’s policy plans to reinvigorate the economy amid high interest rates and growing economic uncertainties.In his opening remarks, the president explained his administration has pushed for an economic growth led by the private-sector, by encouraging a free market that operates within the bounds of regulations, while it manages various day-to-day financial risks.He added that his government has been coming up with various financial support and market stabilization measures to mitigate personal as well as business and financial insolvency.