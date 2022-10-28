New Zealand Requests Extradition of Woman in Suitcase Murders

Photo : YONHAP News

New Zealand has requested that South Korea extradite the prime suspect in a case of two deceased children found in suitcases in Auckland in August.The South Korean Justice Ministry said on Thursday that it received the request from the New Zealand justice ministry.The ministry on Thursday instructed the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office to seek a court review on the extradition of the 42-year-old woman, a South Korean-born New Zealand citizen.The woman is suspected of killing her two children in Auckland in 2018 before entering South Korea that July. She was arrested in the southeastern city of Ulsan last month.The ministry explained that there was probable cause to suspect she had committed the crime and hence ordered the prosecution to request an extradition review.If the court decides to hold a review, it will make a ruling on whether to extradite the suspect to New Zealand. If the court grants the extradition, the justice minister will make a final decision.