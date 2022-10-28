S. Korea to Participate in Japan's Naval Fleet Review

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to send its naval ships to a multinational naval review next month, its first participation in seven years in the event hosted by the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).A senior government official said the National Security Council made the tentative decision at a standing committee meeting held Thursday morning. He said the Defense Ministry plans to make the announcement soon.Japan issued an invitation to South Korea in January for its International Fleet Review set for November 6 in Sagami Bay of Kanagawa Prefecture. The event will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the JMSDF.South Korea’s participation in Japan's fleet review would be the first in seven years since 2017 under the Park Geun-hye government.South Korea has shunned Japanese fleet reviews amid the strained ties and the public sentiment against the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's use of the Rising Sun Flag, formerly used by the Japanese Imperial Army.