Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drowning Husband

Photo : KBS News

A woman was sentenced to life in prison on charges of killing her husband for an insurance payout in 2019.The Incheon District Court handed down the sentence to Lee Eun-hae on Thursday in the high-profile murder case. Her accomplice, Cho Hyun-soo was sentenced to a 30-year prison term.The court said that Lee would have likely repeated her attempts to kill her husband had she failed in her crime, adding the accused must be permanently isolated from society.The court added that the accused financially exploited the victim since 2012 and she has never shown any signs of remorse or contrition.Lee is accused of drowning her husband in June 2019 in a valley in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, with Cho, apparently for an insurance settlement worth some 800 million won.The two allegedly forced the victim to jump into the valley river, even though he couldn’t swim, and left him to drown.