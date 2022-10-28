Yoon Calls on Gov't to Help Enhance Industrial Competitiveness

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked the government to actively seek ways to enhance the competitiveness of local industries and increase exports in order to find opportunities in a crisis.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said that President Yoon made the call on Thursday before and after the eleventh emergency economic livelihood meeting at the presidential office.Kim cited Yoon saying that crisis and opportunity are two sides of the same coin.The president noted during the emergency meeting that South Korea grabbed at the opportunity for economic development by winning Middle East contracts during the oil crisis of the 1970s. He also stressed that the nation was able to lay the foundation for startups and IT innovation during the 1997 financial crisis.Yoon added that recently, Middle East countries are pursuing massive projects amid a second oil boom and investment in nuclear power plants and clean energy is surging across the world.The president reportedly hoped that Thursday's meeting would serve as an opportunity to inform the public of economic measures devised by ministries and thereby remove uncertainties.