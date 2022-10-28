US: Nuclear Attack by N. Korea to Result in End of Kim Regime

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has warned that a nuclear attack by North Korea against the U.S. or its allies and partners will result in the end of the country's regime.The U.S. Department of Defense issued the warning in its Nuclear Posture Review, which was released on Thursday along with the National Defense Strategy and Missile Defense Review.In the document, the Pentagon said that although North Korea cannot be compared with China and Russia, it presents a challenge in deterrence for the U.S. and its allies.Saying that a nuclear attack by the North is unacceptable, it stressed that there is no scenario in which the Kim Jong-un regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive.The document also said the U.S. will also hold North Korea responsible for any transfer of nuclear weapons or related materials and technology to other actors.