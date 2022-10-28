Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US: Nuclear Attack by N. Korea to Result in End of Kim Regime

Written: 2022-10-28 08:28:41Updated: 2022-10-28 08:46:19

US: Nuclear Attack by N. Korea to Result in End of Kim Regime

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has warned that a nuclear attack by North Korea against the U.S. or its allies and partners will result in the end of the country's regime.

The U.S. Department of Defense issued the warning in its Nuclear Posture Review, which was released on Thursday along with the National Defense Strategy and Missile Defense Review.

In the document, the Pentagon said that although North Korea cannot be compared with China and Russia, it presents a challenge in deterrence for the U.S. and its allies.
 
Saying that a nuclear attack by the North is unacceptable, it stressed that there is no scenario in which the Kim Jong-un regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive.

The document also said the U.S. will also hold North Korea responsible for any transfer of nuclear weapons or related materials and technology to other actors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >