Yoon Responds to Putin, 'S. Korea Has Never Provided Weapons to Ukraine'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol asserted that South Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that such a move by South Korea would ruin relations between Seoul and Moscow.Yoon told reporters on his way to work on Friday that even though South Korea has yet to send weapons to Ukraine, the subject itself is a matter of national sovereignty.He added that South Korea has joined international efforts and shipped peaceful and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and that Seoul aims to maintain peace with nations around the world, including Russia.The Russian president reportedly claimed in a meeting of international foreign policy experts on Thursday that he was aware of Seoul’s decision to provide arms and ammunition to Ukraine and said that such a move would ruin the relations between Seoul and Moscow.South Korea has thus far sent Ukraine medical supplies, humanitarian aid and military supplies such as bulletproof helmets, tents and blankets, but has stood by its principle and refrained from sending lethal weapons.