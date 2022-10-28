Menu Content

Korean
English

New COVID-19 Cases at 35,924, Reproduction Rate Above 1 for Second Week

Written: 2022-10-28 10:16:08Updated: 2022-10-28 11:03:41

New COVID-19 Cases at 35,924, Reproduction Rate Above 1 for Second Week

Photo : YONHAP News

New daily COVID-19 cases remained below the 40-thousands on Friday but increased by more than ten-thousand from a week ago as data suggests that infections are spreading.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 35-thousand-924 cases were newly compiled the previous day, including 60 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to around 25-million-466-thousand.

The daily tally rose by about one-thousand from a day ago and by eleven-thousand from a week ago. 

Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said on Friday that the infections have passed the stagnant phase and are showing signs of a resurgence.

The reproduction rate for COVID-19 reached one-point-09, surpassing one for the second consecutive week, indicating that the spread of infections is on the upswing.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by ten from a day ago to 252.

Thursday reported 31 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-100 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.
