New COVID-19 Cases at 35,924, Reproduction Rate Above 1 for Second Week

New daily COVID-19 cases remained below the 40-thousands on Friday but increased by more than ten-thousand from a week ago as data suggests that infections are spreading.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 35-thousand-924 cases were newly compiled the previous day, including 60 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to around 25-million-466-thousand.The daily tally rose by about one-thousand from a day ago and by eleven-thousand from a week ago.Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said on Friday that the infections have passed the stagnant phase and are showing signs of a resurgence.The reproduction rate for COVID-19 reached one-point-09, surpassing one for the second consecutive week, indicating that the spread of infections is on the upswing.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by ten from a day ago to 252.Thursday reported 31 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-100 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.