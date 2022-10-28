Gov't to Release 10,000 Tons of Vegetable Reserves ahead of Kimchi Season

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will release ten-thousand tons of vegetables from its stockpiles to ensure a stable supply of ingredients ahead of the annual pre-winter kimchi-making season.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced steps to mitigate shortages of garlic, peppers and onions in line with the expected increase in demand for such vegetables.Starting next month, the government will release five-thousand tons of garlic, one-thousand-400 tons of pepper and three-thousand-600 tons of onions in addition to 500 tons of salt that will be offered at a 30 percent discount for consumers.The agriculture ministry will hold a discount sale at some 820 large retailers, traditional markets and online malls from November 3 to December 7, offering discounts of 20 to 30 percent on vegetables used in making kimchi, which accompanies almost every Korean meal.