IAEA Chief: Nuke Test by N. Korea Would Confirm Nuke Program is Actively Progressing

Written: 2022-10-28 10:56:05Updated: 2022-10-28 11:04:50

Photo : YONHAP News

International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi says a seventh nuclear test by North Korea would confirm that Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program is actively progressing.

Reuters quoted Grossi as telling reporters in New York on Thursday that another nuclear test would be "confirmation of a program which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning."

The IAEA chief said “everybody is holding its breath about this,” adding that further tests signify that the North is refining its preparations and the development of its arsenal.

Although the agency is closely monitoring North Korea and hopes it does not conduct another nuclear test, Grossi said, “indications unfortunately go direct in another direction.”

Reuters said Washington and its allies believe Pyongyang is likely to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017.
