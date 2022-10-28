S. Korea, US to Conduct Joint Aerial Drill on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will kick off a large-scale joint aerial exercise on Monday amid North Korea's continued provocations raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The South Korean Air Force said on Friday that, together with the U.S.’ Seventh Air Force, it will hold the “Vigilant Storm” drill through Friday of next week in South Korean airspace.South Korea will deploy some 140 aircraft, including F-35A stealth jets and F-15K fighter jets, while the U.S. will send some 100 war planes and a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport from Australia will also take part.The Air Force added that the upcoming exercise will feature the first ever participation of F-35B multi-role combat aircraft from the U.S.South Korea and the United States first conducted such joint aerial exercises in 2015 under the name “Vigilant Ace" before changing the name to Combined Flying Training Event from 2018.The Air Force said the drill’s name again underwent a change and its scope was expanded this year as part of efforts to boost the strategic and tactical capacity of all units involved and to solidify combined readiness after scaling the drill down in 2018 and suspending it in 2019.