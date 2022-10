Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Friday submitted a motion to the National Assembly’s special ethics committee seeking disciplinary action against main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Kim Eui-kyeom.The motion put forth by senior PPP legislator Jeong Jeom-sig contains the signatures of 20 PPP lawmakers, including the party’s floor leadership.The ruling party wants the DP lawmaker to face discipline for alleging on Monday that President Yoon Suk Yeol and justice minister Han Dong-hoon had drinks with some 30 lawyers from the law firm Kim and Chang at a bar in Seoul in July.In the motion, the PPP lawmakers said that Kim violated regulations in the National Assembly Act on maintaining dignity as a lawmaker and on prohibiting defamation by legislators.