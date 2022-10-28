Politics DP Lawmakers on Defense Cmte. Call on Pres. Yoon to Replace 1st Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers on the parliamentary National Defense Committee have called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to replace first deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo.



The DP legislators issued the demand in a press conference at the National Assembly on Friday after the Supreme Court upheld a suspended sentence for Kim the day before for violating security protocol during an earlier stint as national security strategy secretary.



The DP lawmakers said a figure who has leaked military secrets cannot be trusted with the nation’s security, noting that Kim’s post is a key position that handles key security issues.



DP legislator Kim Byung-joo said it would be most appropriate if Kim steps down, but if that does not happen, the president must make a bold decision.



In 2020, Kim was slapped with a fine of three million won for taking classified military documents with him when he resigned as national security strategy secretary in the Lee Myung-bak administration.