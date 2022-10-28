Politics
DP Lawmakers on Defense Cmte. Call on Pres. Yoon to Replace 1st Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser
Written: 2022-10-28 11:35:53 / Updated: 2022-10-28 11:51:46
Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers on the parliamentary National Defense Committee have called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to replace first deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo.
The DP legislators issued the demand in a press conference at the National Assembly on Friday after the Supreme Court upheld a suspended sentence for Kim the day before for violating security protocol during an earlier stint as national security strategy secretary.
The DP lawmakers said a figure who has leaked military secrets cannot be trusted with the nation’s security, noting that Kim’s post is a key position that handles key security issues.
DP legislator Kim Byung-joo said it would be most appropriate if Kim steps down, but if that does not happen, the president must make a bold decision.
In 2020, Kim was slapped with a fine of three million won for taking classified military documents with him when he resigned as national security strategy secretary in the Lee Myung-bak administration.
