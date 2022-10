Photo : YONHAP News

The military reaffirmed its stance on not providing lethal weapons to war-stricken Ukraine.An official from the defense ministry said on Friday that Seoul will maintain its position following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration earlier in the week that a decision by Seoul to supply weapons and ammunition would "destroy the Seoul-Moscow relationship."The official stressed that the government has only sent non-lethal and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in solidarity with the international community.The official said, however, it is not possible to confirm whether arms exported from South Korea to a third country had crossed into Ukraine.