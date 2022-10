Photo : YONHAP News

The Coast Guard has set up a task force to crack down drug-related crimes on its surrouding seas.The task force, led by the head of the Coast Guard investigation bureau, will comprise over 170 officials from the headquarters and regional offices.An official from the state agency said the crackdowns will target large-scale smuggling through shipping routes and drug abuse by mariners.The Coast Guard has already handled 861 maritime drug cases between January and September of this year, an increase of over 14-fold from just 60 in 2017.