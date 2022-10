Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday.The South Korean military is working on analyzing the details of the projectile.The launch comes on the last day of South Korea's massive Hoguk military exercise and follows North Korea's firing of a KN-23, its version of the Iskander missile, two weeks ago.With the latest launch, the North has, since the inauguration of President Yoon Suk Yeol, carried out a total of 14 missile launches.