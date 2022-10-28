N. Korea Launches 2 SRBMs toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has launched yet more ballistic missiles, two weeks after the most recent provocation.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Friday, it detected two short-range ballistic missiles(SRBMs) fired by the North toward the East Sea between 11:59 a.m. and 12:18 p.m. from the Tongchon area in the eastern Gangwon Province.The missiles flew about 230 kilometers at maximum altitudes of 24 kilometers with top speeds of around Mach Five.Military authorities are in the process of analyzing other details.The JCS said the military has reinforced surveillance and vigilance with the South Korean and U.S. militaries maintaining a readiness posture through close coordination.This is Pyongyang's first missile launch in two weeks and the 25th this year. The regime has also fired artillery shots three times this month in violation of the two Koreas' military agreement in 2018.Friday's firing came as the South Korean military, along with U.S. Forces, is set to wrap up its annual Hoguk training aimed at enhancing their interoperability on the field.