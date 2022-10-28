Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning that if South Korea supplies weapons to Ukraine, the move will damage Seoul-Moscow ties. Yoon countered that South Korea has not yet provided lethal weapons to Ukraine and even if it does, it's a matter of national sovereignty.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Speaking at a conference in Moscow on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said South Korea's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine will destroy its relations with Russia.[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian-English)]"We have always had the opportunity to have a dialogue with both the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. But now we know that the Republic of Korea has decided to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. This will destroy our relationship. How would the Republic of Korea react to the fact if we started, if we resume cooperation with North Korea in this area?"South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol promptly responded to Putin's warning. He told reporters Friday morning that the Asian nation has yet to ship any deadly weapons to Ukraine. Still, he emphasized that the issue of whether to provide arms is a matter of South Korea's sovereignty.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"We have consistently provided humanitarian and peaceful assistance to Ukraine with the international community. Although we have not provided any lethal weapons [to Ukraine], this is a matter of our sovereignty. We are working to maintain good relations with all countries around the world, including Russia.”South Korea has supplied Ukraine with bullet-proof vests and helmets, as well as medical supplies, tents and blankets following Russia's invasion of the country.In the wake of Russia's bombing of Kiev and other Ukrainian cities earlier this month, Seoul said that the use of deadly force against innocent lives can in no way be justified.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.