Jin of BTS Debuts as Solo Artist in Collaborative Single 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay

Photo : YONHAP News

Jin, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, made his debut as a solo artist on Friday in collaboration with British rock band Coldplay in a single titled "The Astronaut.”The group's management agency Big Hit Music said Coldplay contributed to the writing and instrumentals of the pop rock single in Jin’s second collaborative work with the group after BTS teamed up to release the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping “My Universe” last year."The Astronaut" is Jin's first official solo release following a series of unofficial tracks such as "Super Tuna," "Abyss" and "Tonight."The BTS member is set to perform the new song for the first time alongside Coldplay while appearing in the latter's concert in Buenos Aires on Friday.The track’s release follows Big Hit Music’s announcement that as the oldest member of the band, Jin will enter a boot camp and begin his mandatory military service within the year.