DP Alleges Conflicts of Interest during Education Minister Nominee's Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition leveled a number of conflict-of-interest accusations at deputy prime minister and education minister nominee Lee Ju-ho during his confirmation hearing on Friday.The Democratic Party(DP) raised issues with Lee's daughter holding dual citizenship and having studied in the U.S. on a 50-thousand-dollar-a-year scholarship offered by Mirae Asset Financial Group.DP Rep. An Min-suk pointed out that Mirae Asset was given a minister's award in 2012 when Lee was education minister under the former Lee Myung-bak administration.The DP also claimed a conflict of interest with Lee’s establishment of a group aimed at narrowing the education gap, the Education Commission Asia, alleging that the head of a private education company covered more than half of the endowment.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) sought to defend the nominee by criticizing policies under the former Moon Jae-in administration, which it claimed further widened gaps in income, social class and region.