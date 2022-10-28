Menu Content

Personal Wealth of 97 Senior Officials Disclosed

Written: 2022-10-28 15:38:36Updated: 2022-10-28 16:57:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The government's public officials ethics committee has unveiled the personal wealth of 97 high ranking officials. 

The listing, disclosed in an official online government gazette, specifies the personal holdings of senior officials who were newly appointed, got promoted or retired between July 2 and August 1.

Among the incumbents, presidential secretary for personnel affairs Lee Won-mo was the wealthiest with assets worth nearly 44-point-six billion won.
 
Yang Jong-gwang, appointed by the interior ministry as governor of North Korea’s North Pyongan Province, came in second with seven-point-nine billion won in personal wealth followed by President Yoon's legal secretary Joo Jin-woo at seven-point-two billion won.

Among retired officials, former Financial Services Commission chairman Koh Seung-beom declared the most wealth at six-point-six billion won followed by Im Seong-bin, the former chief of the National Tax Service's Seoul regional office, at five-point-seven billion. The former head of the Tax Tribunal, Lee Sang-yul, was the third richest with four-point-four billion won in assets.
