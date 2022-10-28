Menu Content

Economy

Banks' Household Lending Rate Surpasses 5% to Hit 10-Yr High

Written: 2022-10-28 15:46:27Updated: 2022-10-28 15:53:01

Banks' Household Lending Rate Surpasses 5% to Hit 10-Yr High

Photo : YONHAP News

Household lending rates at banks have topped five percent to hit a ten-year high.

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, bank interest rates on private loans stood at an average five-point-15 percent in September, up zero-point-39 percentage points from a month earlier.

That is the highest level since a five-point-two percent average posted in July 2012.

The markup in lending rates tracks the recent back-to-back benchmark interest hikes by the BOK monetary policy board as part of the central bank’s bid to curb inflationary pressure.

The mortgage lending rate rose zero-point-44 percentage points on-month to four-point-79 percent, the highest since four-point-85 percent in May 2012.

The rate of unsecured loans also surged zero-point-38 percentage points to six-point-62 percent, the highest since March 2013.
