Domestic Arrest Warrant Issued for Man who Murdered Wife, 2 Sons

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in his 40s who killed his wife and two sons in their home in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province earlier this week.



Issuing the warrant Friday for the man facing murder charges, the Suwon District Court's Ansan branch said the suspect is considered a flight risk due to the serious nature of the crime.



The man said he was sorry and acknowledged his culpability in front of reporters as he arrived at the court earlier for the warrant deliberation, but seemingly blamed the victims, saying he was forced to work like a machine and his anger gradually built up.



When asked when he planned the crime, the man said two or three days prior to the murder.



The man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife and two teenage sons on Tuesday evening at their home. The wife was reportedly preparing to file for divorce.