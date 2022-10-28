NSC Condemns N. Korea's Latest Ballistic Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Council (NSC) held a standing committee meeting on Friday after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.The NSC convened the emergency session after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired by the North between 11:59 a.m. and 12:18 p.m. from the Tongchon area in the eastern Gangwon Province toward the East Sea.Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said in a press briefing that the NSC immediately briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol on the latest provocation and held a standing committee meeting to discuss response measures.In the meeting presided over by National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han, the NSC noted that North Korea yet again fired ballistic missiles in breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions following its repeated ballistic missile launches and artillery shelling in violation of the inter-Korean military agreement.The NSC "strongly condemned" the North's provocation that continues to ramp up tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.The NSC then confirmed thorough military readiness for an immediate response to any provocation by the North, adding the nation will further strengthen the South Korea-U.S. combined readiness posture through next week's Vigilant Storm air drills.