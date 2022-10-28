Senior Opposition Members Linked to High-Profile Cases to Remain in Custody

Photo : YONHAP News

A close aide to main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, who is under arrest for violating the Political Funds Act, will remain in custody for an additional ten days.The Seoul Central District Court said on Friday that it accepted the prosecution's extention request on the detention period for Kim Yong, deputy head of the DP-affiliated think tank Institute for Democracy.With the decision, the deadline for Kim's detention, which was set to expire on Friday, is now extended to November 7.Kim allegedly received a total of 847 million won from property developers in Seongnam City, in violation of the political fund law.The detention periods for former defense minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee were also extended to November 11. The two were detained for their supposed mishandling of a case involving a South Korean fisheries official shot dead by North Korean soldiers in 2020.