Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has named former prosecutor Kim Nam-woo as the new chief of planning and coordination at the National Intelligence Service(NIS).The presidential office announced on Friday Yoon's appointment, three days after Jo Sang-jun suddenly resigned from the post at the top spy agency after just four months. Jo was regarded as a close aide to Yoon during the latter’s tenure at the prosecution.The NIS cited personal reasons including health issues for Jo’s sudden departure, dismissing speculation of a rift between the planning chief and the NIS Director Kim Kyou-hyun.The newly appointed Kim Nam-woo, an ex-prosecutor and former justice ministry official, has recently been working as a lawyer at Kim & Chang, one of the nation's top law firms.