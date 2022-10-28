Magnitude 3.5, 4.1 Earthquakes Hit Goesan County

Photo : KBS

Two back-to-back earthquakes hit Goesan county in North Chungcheong Province on Saturday morning.A magnitude three-point-five tremor first struck at 8:27 a.m. in a village in northeastern Goesan, followed by a four-point-one magnitude quake 16 seconds later in the same location, the strongest one detected on the Korean peninsula this year.The Korea Meteorological Administration also noted there were 12 aftershocks as of 10 a.m.The National Fire Agency said it received 65 reports of shaking as of 9 a.m. but no damage has been reported and no officers have been called to the scene.President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered all related agencies led by the interior ministry to swiftly assess the situation and find out whether any damage was caused to social infrastructure such as electricity and communication facilities.Yoon's deputy spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said the president made this call after being briefed about the activation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.Yoon also urged officials to quickly relay guidelines and instructions to the public.Prime minister Han Duck-soo asked the interior minister and the fire agency chief to inspect possible damage and take other necessary measures.